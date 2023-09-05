Kole Calhoun vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Kole Calhoun and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Sonny Gray) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Kole Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is hitting .250 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Calhoun has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- Looking at the 24 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (12.5%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Calhoun has had an RBI in 10 games this season (41.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (45.8%), including one multi-run game.
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|.212
|AVG
|.300
|.288
|OBP
|.391
|.365
|SLG
|.450
|4
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|11/4
|K/BB
|9/6
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (167 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins will send Gray (7-6) out for his 28th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.87 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 157 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.87), 19th in WHIP (1.159), and 25th in K/9 (8.9).
