On Tuesday, Myles Straw (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw has 16 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks while batting .237.
  • In 57.9% of his games this year (73 of 126), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (17.5%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
  • Straw has picked up an RBI in 16.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 3.2% of his games.
  • He has scored a run in 43 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 64
.206 AVG .264
.264 OBP .333
.268 SLG .324
10 XBH 10
0 HR 1
11 RBI 14
44/16 K/BB 44/22
4 SB 13

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (167 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 28th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.87 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 157 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.87), 19th in WHIP (1.159), and 25th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
