On Tuesday, Myles Straw (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSGL

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 16 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks while batting .237.

In 57.9% of his games this year (73 of 126), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (17.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

Straw has picked up an RBI in 16.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 3.2% of his games.

He has scored a run in 43 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 64 .206 AVG .264 .264 OBP .333 .268 SLG .324 10 XBH 10 0 HR 1 11 RBI 14 44/16 K/BB 44/22 4 SB 13

Twins Pitching Rankings