Steven Kwan vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Steven Kwan -- 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on September 5 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Twins.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.375) thanks to 41 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 47th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 123rd in slugging.
- Kwan will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .304 in his last games.
- In 94 of 134 games this season (70.1%) Kwan has had a hit, and in 42 of those games he had more than one (31.3%).
- He has gone deep in 3.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 134), and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Kwan has driven home a run in 34 games this season (25.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 65 games this year (48.5%), including 12 multi-run games (9.0%).
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|65
|.255
|AVG
|.288
|.338
|OBP
|.337
|.345
|SLG
|.405
|19
|XBH
|22
|2
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|29
|39/33
|K/BB
|26/21
|10
|SB
|7
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.96 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (167 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray (7-6 with a 2.87 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 157 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 28th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.87), 19th in WHIP (1.159), and 25th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers.
