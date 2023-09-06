Cam Gallagher vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Cam Gallagher (hitting .120 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher has six doubles and four walks while batting .136.
- Gallagher has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 46 games played this year, he has not homered.
- In five games this season (10.9%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 46 games so far this season.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|25
|.094
|AVG
|.167
|.127
|OBP
|.197
|.113
|SLG
|.236
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|7
|17/2
|K/BB
|22/2
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.95 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (168 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins will send Ryan (10-8) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 4.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
