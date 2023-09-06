The Cleveland Guardians, including Cam Gallagher (hitting .120 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

  • Gallagher has six doubles and four walks while batting .136.
  • Gallagher has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In 46 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • In five games this season (10.9%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 46 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Guardians Players vs the Twins

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 25
.094 AVG .167
.127 OBP .197
.113 SLG .236
1 XBH 5
0 HR 0
0 RBI 7
17/2 K/BB 22/2
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Twins' 3.95 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (168 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Twins will send Ryan (10-8) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 4.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.