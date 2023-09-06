Gabriel Arias -- batting .282 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on September 6 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Twins.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is hitting .220 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks.

Arias has gotten a hit in 42 of 87 games this year (48.3%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (14.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Arias has had an RBI in 15 games this season (17.2%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.9%).

He has scored in 24 games this year (27.6%), including five multi-run games (5.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 40 .192 AVG .248 .281 OBP .312 .292 SLG .450 7 XBH 14 3 HR 6 9 RBI 12 51/16 K/BB 43/12 2 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings