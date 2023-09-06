Wednesday's contest at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (66-73) squaring off against the Minnesota Twins (73-66) at 1:10 PM ET (on September 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Guardians, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (10-8) to the mound, while Gavin Williams (1-5) will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Guardians vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have been victorious in 28, or 41.8%, of the 67 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a win-loss record of 17-27 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (566 total, 4.1 per game).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Guardians Schedule