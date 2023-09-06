Guardians vs. Twins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 6
The Minnesota Twins (73-66) have a 2-0 series lead, hoping to sweep the Cleveland Guardians (66-73) on Wednesday at Progressive Field, at 1:10 PM ET.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (10-8) to the mound, while Gavin Williams (1-5) will answer the bell for the Guardians.
Guardians vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (10-8, 4.20 ERA) vs Williams - CLE (1-5, 3.46 ERA)
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Williams
- Williams (1-5 with a 3.46 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday, Aug. 29 against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning without allowing a hit.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.46 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .231 to opposing batters.
- Williams has collected two quality starts this year.
- Williams has put together nine starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.
- He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Gavin Williams vs. Twins
- He will face a Twins offense that is hitting .242 as a unit (21st in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .426 (10th in the league) with 199 total home runs (fifth in MLB action).
- Williams has pitched one inning without giving up a hit or an earned run against the Twins this season.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan
- The Twins' Ryan (10-8) will make his 25th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Saturday.
- The 27-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with a 4.20 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .240.
- He has 13 quality starts in 24 chances this season.
- Ryan has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.
Joe Ryan vs. Guardians
- The Guardians have scored 566 runs this season, which ranks 27th in MLB. They have 1175 hits, 17th in baseball, with 106 home runs (30th in the league).
- The right-hander has allowed the Guardians to go 10-for-47 with two doubles and four RBI in 12 2/3 innings this season.
