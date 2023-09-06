Josh Naylor -- with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on September 6 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks while batting .307.

Naylor has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 99 games this year, with more than one hit in 35.4% of them.

He has homered in 14.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 99), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Naylor has had at least one RBI in 42.4% of his games this season (42 of 99), with more than one RBI 20 times (20.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 32.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 49 .303 AVG .311 .338 OBP .355 .463 SLG .530 16 XBH 24 7 HR 8 32 RBI 48 31/12 K/BB 27/12 2 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings