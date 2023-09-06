Kole Calhoun vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Kole Calhoun (hitting .237 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, six walks and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Kole Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun has five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .253.
- In 68.0% of his games this year (17 of 25), Calhoun has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (24.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 25), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Calhoun has driven home a run in 10 games this season (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 11 of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.218
|AVG
|.300
|.290
|OBP
|.391
|.364
|SLG
|.450
|4
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|11/4
|K/BB
|9/6
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (168 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins are sending Ryan (10-8) out for his 25th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 4.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the righty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.20, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.
