The Cleveland Guardians, including Kole Calhoun (hitting .237 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, six walks and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

  • Calhoun has five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .253.
  • In 68.0% of his games this year (17 of 25), Calhoun has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (24.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 25), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Calhoun has driven home a run in 10 games this season (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In 11 of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 10
.218 AVG .300
.290 OBP .391
.364 SLG .450
4 XBH 4
2 HR 1
7 RBI 9
11/4 K/BB 9/6
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
  • The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (168 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Twins are sending Ryan (10-8) out for his 25th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 4.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the righty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.20, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.
