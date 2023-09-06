The Cleveland Guardians, including Kole Calhoun (hitting .237 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, six walks and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun has five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .253.

In 68.0% of his games this year (17 of 25), Calhoun has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (24.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 25), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Calhoun has driven home a run in 10 games this season (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 11 of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .218 AVG .300 .290 OBP .391 .364 SLG .450 4 XBH 4 2 HR 1 7 RBI 9 11/4 K/BB 9/6 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings