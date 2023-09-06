The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.241 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Twins.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 16 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks while batting .238.

Straw has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 127 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.3% of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of 127 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

In 17.3% of his games this year, Straw has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.1%.

He has scored in 43 games this season (33.9%), including eight multi-run games (6.3%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 64 .209 AVG .264 .265 OBP .333 .270 SLG .324 10 XBH 10 0 HR 1 12 RBI 14 45/16 K/BB 44/22 4 SB 13

Twins Pitching Rankings