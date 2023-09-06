Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .304 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on September 6 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan has an OPS of .707, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .373 this season.
  • Kwan has reached base via a hit in 94 games this year (of 135 played), and had multiple hits in 42 of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 3.7% of his games this season, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 25.2% of his games this season, Kwan has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (6.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 48.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
70 GP 65
.251 AVG .288
.333 OBP .337
.341 SLG .405
19 XBH 22
2 HR 3
19 RBI 29
40/33 K/BB 26/21
10 SB 7

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 168 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Ryan (10-8) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 25th start of the season. He has a 4.20 ERA in 137 2/3 innings pitched, with 166 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.