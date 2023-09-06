Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .304 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on September 6 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .707, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .373 this season.

Kwan has reached base via a hit in 94 games this year (of 135 played), and had multiple hits in 42 of those games.

He has gone deep in 3.7% of his games this season, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.2% of his games this season, Kwan has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (6.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 48.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.9%.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 65 .251 AVG .288 .333 OBP .337 .341 SLG .405 19 XBH 22 2 HR 3 19 RBI 29 40/33 K/BB 26/21 10 SB 7

Twins Pitching Rankings