Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 84.0 fantasy points (12th among TEs), the Cleveland Browns' David Njoku is being drafted as the 10th tight end off the board this summer (97th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.

Is Njoku on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

David Njoku Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 84.00 87.96 - Overall Rank 165 165 97 Position Rank 13 10 10

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

David Njoku 2022 Stats

Njoku also contributed with 628 receiving yards on 58 catches (on 80 targets) and four touchdowns last season. He averaged 36.9 receiving yards per game.

Njoku accumulated 14.9 fantasy points -- nine receptions, 89 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last season, in Week 3 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Njoku accumulated 0.7 fantasy points -- one catch, seven yards, on one target -- in Week 1 versus the Carolina Panthers, which was his poorest game of the year.

Rep Njoku and the Cleveland Browns with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

David Njoku 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Panthers 0.7 1 1 7 0 Week 2 Jets 3.2 5 3 32 0 Week 3 Steelers 14.9 10 9 89 1 Week 4 @Falcons 4.7 7 5 73 0 Week 5 Chargers 8.8 6 6 88 0 Week 6 Patriots 5.8 6 3 58 0 Week 7 @Ravens 7.1 7 7 71 0 Week 11 @Bills 1.7 3 2 17 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 8.9 7 5 29 1 Week 14 @Bengals 11.7 9 7 59 1 Week 15 Ravens 2.8 6 3 28 0 Week 16 Saints 1.4 5 2 14 0 Week 17 @Commanders 2.1 3 1 21 0 Week 18 @Steelers 10.2 5 4 42 1

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.