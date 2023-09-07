Gabriel Arias -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on September 7 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias has 12 doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks while hitting .218.

In 42 of 88 games this season (47.7%) Arias has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (14.8%).

Looking at the 88 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (10.2%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 17.0% of his games this season, Arias has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.8%.

In 27.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (5.7%).

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 40 .188 AVG .248 .275 OBP .312 .286 SLG .450 7 XBH 14 3 HR 6 9 RBI 12 52/16 K/BB 43/12 2 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings