Gabriel Arias vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gabriel Arias -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on September 7 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Discover More About This Game
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias has 12 doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks while hitting .218.
- In 42 of 88 games this season (47.7%) Arias has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (14.8%).
- Looking at the 88 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (10.2%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 17.0% of his games this season, Arias has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.8%.
- In 27.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (5.7%).
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|40
|.188
|AVG
|.248
|.275
|OBP
|.312
|.286
|SLG
|.450
|7
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|6
|9
|RBI
|12
|52/16
|K/BB
|43/12
|2
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Angels have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.81).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 182 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Canning (7-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 19th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.30, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .241 batting average against him.
