Thursday's contest features the Los Angeles Angels (64-76) and the Cleveland Guardians (67-73) clashing at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-3 win for the Angels according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET on September 7.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Cal Quantrill (2-6) to the mound, while Griffin Canning (7-5) will take the ball for the Angels.

Guardians vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: BSW

Guardians vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Angels 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, sportsbooks have not installed the Guardians as the favorite once.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

This season, the Guardians have been favored 61 times and won 34, or 55.7%, of those games.

Cleveland has entered 61 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 34-27 in those contests.

The Guardians have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cleveland has scored 568 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).

Guardians Schedule