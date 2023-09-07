Luis Rengifo and the Los Angeles Angels will look to get the better of Cal Quantrill, the Cleveland Guardians' named starter, on Thursday at 9:38 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Angels as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians -105 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardians gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guardians vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -115 -105 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 6-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The previous 10 Guardians matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won in 29, or 42.6%, of the 68 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cleveland has a record of 27-36, a 42.9% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Cleveland's games have gone over the total in 57 of its 138 chances.

The Guardians are 7-3-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-36 31-37 27-23 40-50 47-44 20-29

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.