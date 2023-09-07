Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (67-73) match up with Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (64-76) in the series opener at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Thursday, September 7. The game will begin at 9:38 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Angels -105 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill - CLE (2-6, 6.16 ERA) vs Griffin Canning - LAA (7-5, 4.30 ERA)

Guardians vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Guardians' matchup against the Angels but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Guardians (-115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Guardians to take down the Angels with those odds, and the Guardians emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.70.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will José Ramírez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Guardians vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 61 times and won 34, or 55.7%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Guardians have a 34-27 record (winning 55.7% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Guardians have not been favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Angels have been chosen as underdogs in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (40.3%) in those games.

The Angels have a win-loss record of 26-37 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 1-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Steven Kwan 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+300) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Ramón Laureano 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+260) Kole Calhoun 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Gabriel Arias 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 2nd

