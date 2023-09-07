Luis Rengifo takes a 14-game hitting streak into the Los Angeles Angels' (64-76) game against the Cleveland Guardians (67-73) at 9:38 PM ET on Thursday, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The probable starters are Griffin Canning (7-5) for the Angels and Cal Quantrill (2-6) for the Guardians.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Canning - LAA (7-5, 4.30 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (2-6, 6.16 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cal Quantrill

Quantrill (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 15th start of the season. He has a 6.16 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

His last appearance came on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The 28-year-old has a 6.16 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings over 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .287 to his opponents.

Quantrill has registered six quality starts this year.

Quantrill has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this year entering this game.

In two of his 14 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Cal Quantrill vs. Angels

He will take the mound against an Angels team that is batting .249 as a unit (15th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .433 (eighth in the league) with 201 total home runs (fourth in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Angels this season, Quantrill has pitched six innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out two.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Griffin Canning

The Angels will hand the ball to Canning (7-5) for his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.30 and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .241 in 20 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Canning has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.