Josh Naylor vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Josh Naylor (.368 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is batting .307 with 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks.
- Naylor has gotten a hit in 66 of 99 games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits on 35 occasions (35.4%).
- He has gone deep in 14.1% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 42 games this year (42.4%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, and in 20 of those games (20.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 32.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.1%.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|.303
|AVG
|.311
|.338
|OBP
|.355
|.463
|SLG
|.530
|16
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|8
|32
|RBI
|48
|31/12
|K/BB
|27/12
|2
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Angels' 4.81 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 182 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Canning makes the start for the Angels, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.30 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .241 to opposing hitters.
