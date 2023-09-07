After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Kole Calhoun and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Griffin Canning) at 9:38 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kole Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is hitting .245 with five doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Calhoun has gotten a hit in 17 of 26 games this season (65.4%), with at least two hits on six occasions (23.1%).

In 11.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Calhoun has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (38.5%), with more than one RBI in four of them (15.4%).

In 11 of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 10 .207 AVG .300 .288 OBP .391 .345 SLG .450 4 XBH 4 2 HR 1 7 RBI 9 12/5 K/BB 9/6 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings