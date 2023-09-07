For Thursday's MLB action, here is a list of all of the day's probable starters, headlined by a matchup between Luis Castillo's Mariners and Zack Littell's Rays.

Read on to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the calendar for September 7.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Dodgers at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Ryan Pepiot (2-0) to the mound as they play the Marlins, who will look to Braxton Garrett (8-5) when the teams meet Thursday.

LAD: Pepiot MIA: Garrett 3 (14 IP) Games/IP 27 (140 IP) 1.29 ERA 3.86 9.0 K/9 8.7

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Marlins

LAD Odds to Win: -125

-125 MIA Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Mariners at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Castillo (11-7) to the bump as they take on the Rays, who will look to Littell (3-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Thursday.

SEA: Castillo TB: Littell 28 (169.1 IP) Games/IP 23 (63.1 IP) 3.24 ERA 4.69 9.7 K/9 7.4

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Rays

SEA Odds to Win: -135

-135 TB Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8 runs

Tigers at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (10-7) to the hill as they face the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Carlos Rodon (2-4) when the teams face off Thursday.

DET: Rodríguez NYY: Rodon 21 (124.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (42.2 IP) 3.11 ERA 5.70 8.9 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -160

-160 DET Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8.5 runs

Cardinals at Braves Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (3-10) to the mound as they take on the Braves, who will give the start to Max Fried (6-1) for the matchup between the clubs Thursday.

STL: Wainwright ATL: Fried 18 (83.1 IP) Games/IP 11 (60.2 IP) 8.10 ERA 2.52 4.9 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -350

-350 STL Odds to Win: +260

+260 Total: 10.5 runs

Diamondbacks at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (0-0) to the mound as they play the Cubs, who will hand the ball to Javier Assad (3-2) when the clubs meet on Thursday.

ARI: Nelson CHC: Assad 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 25 (87 IP) - ERA 2.69 - K/9 6.9

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -160

-160 ARI Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8.5 runs

Guardians at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Cal Quantrill (2-6) to the bump as they play the Angels, who will hand the ball to Griffin Canning (7-5) when the clubs play on Thursday.

CLE: Quantrill LAA: Canning 14 (73 IP) Games/IP 20 (104.2 IP) 6.16 ERA 4.30 4.9 K/9 10.1

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -115

-115 CLE Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

