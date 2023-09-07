Myles Straw vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.207 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jhonathan Diaz and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Thursday at 9:38 PM ET.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Jhonathan Diaz
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Angels Player Props
|Guardians vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs Angels Prediction
|How to Watch Guardians vs Angels
|Guardians vs Angels Odds
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 16 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks while hitting .236.
- In 57.8% of his 128 games this season, Straw has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- Straw has had an RBI in 22 games this year (17.2%), including four multi-RBI outings (3.1%).
- In 33.6% of his games this year (43 of 128), he has scored, and in eight of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Guardians Players vs the Angels
- Click Here for Ramón Laureano
- Click Here for Gabriel Arias
- Click Here for Josh Naylor
- Click Here for Andrés Giménez
- Click Here for Kole Calhoun
- Click Here for Steven Kwan
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|64
|.206
|AVG
|.264
|.261
|OBP
|.333
|.266
|SLG
|.324
|10
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|14
|45/16
|K/BB
|44/22
|4
|SB
|13
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.81 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 182 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Diaz will start for the Angels, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old left-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.