The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.207 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jhonathan Diaz and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Thursday at 9:38 PM ET.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Jhonathan Diaz
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw has 16 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks while hitting .236.
  • In 57.8% of his 128 games this season, Straw has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
  • Straw has had an RBI in 22 games this year (17.2%), including four multi-RBI outings (3.1%).
  • In 33.6% of his games this year (43 of 128), he has scored, and in eight of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Guardians Players vs the Angels

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
64 GP 64
.206 AVG .264
.261 OBP .333
.266 SLG .324
10 XBH 10
0 HR 1
12 RBI 14
45/16 K/BB 44/22
4 SB 13

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Angels have a 4.81 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up 182 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Diaz will start for the Angels, his first this season.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old left-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.