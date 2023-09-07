The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.207 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jhonathan Diaz and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Thursday at 9:38 PM ET.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Jhonathan Diaz

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 16 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks while hitting .236.

In 57.8% of his 128 games this season, Straw has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

Straw has had an RBI in 22 games this year (17.2%), including four multi-RBI outings (3.1%).

In 33.6% of his games this year (43 of 128), he has scored, and in eight of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 64 .206 AVG .264 .261 OBP .333 .266 SLG .324 10 XBH 10 0 HR 1 12 RBI 14 45/16 K/BB 44/22 4 SB 13

