With an average draft position that ranks him sixth at his position (15th overall), Nick Chubb has been one of the top running backs off the draft board this summer. Last season, he recorded 254.4 fantasy points (fourth among RBs). For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Cleveland Browns RB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Nick Chubb Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 254.40 216.90 - Overall Rank 16 27 15 Position Rank 5 4 6

Nick Chubb 2022 Stats

Chubb was a force on the ground last year, as he scored 12 rushing touchdowns and accumulated 89.7 yards per game.

In his best performance last year, Chubb finished with 29.3 fantasy points -- 17 carries, 87 yards, 3 TDs; 3 receptions, 26 yards. That was in Week 2 versus the New York Jets.

In his worst game of the season, Chubb ended up with 5.4 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 34 yards. That happened in Week 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nick Chubb 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Panthers 14.3 22 141 0 0 Week 2 Jets 29.3 17 87 3 0 Week 3 Steelers 17.3 23 113 1 0 Week 4 @Falcons 18.7 19 118 1 0 Week 5 Chargers 25.4 17 134 2 0 Week 6 Patriots 7.0 12 56 0 0 Week 7 @Ravens 16.7 16 91 1 0 Week 8 Bengals 24.4 23 101 2 0 Week 10 @Dolphins 12.1 11 63 1 0 Week 11 @Bills 6.7 14 19 0 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 19.2 26 116 1 0 Week 13 @Texans 8.0 17 80 0 0 Week 14 @Bengals 5.4 14 34 0 0 Week 15 Ravens 9.9 21 99 0 0 Week 16 Saints 10.2 24 92 0 0 Week 17 @Commanders 11.6 14 104 0 0 Week 18 @Steelers 18.2 12 77 0 1

