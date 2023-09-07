Steven Kwan vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on September 7 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .371, fueled by 41 extra-base hits.
- Kwan has had a hit in 94 of 136 games this year (69.1%), including multiple hits 42 times (30.9%).
- In 3.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, Kwan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 65 of 136 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|65
|.248
|AVG
|.288
|.332
|OBP
|.337
|.337
|SLG
|.405
|19
|XBH
|22
|2
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|29
|40/34
|K/BB
|26/21
|10
|SB
|7
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Angels have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.81).
- The Angels rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (182 total, 1.3 per game).
- Canning (7-5) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.30 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.30 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .241 to opposing hitters.
