On Friday, Gabriel Arias (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .214 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks.

In 47.2% of his games this year (42 of 89), Arias has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (14.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 10.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 89), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Arias has an RBI in 15 of 89 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.

In 24 of 89 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 41 .188 AVG .241 .275 OBP .303 .286 SLG .436 7 XBH 14 3 HR 6 9 RBI 12 52/16 K/BB 44/12 2 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings