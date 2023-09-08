Gabriel Arias vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Friday, Gabriel Arias (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Explore More About This Game
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .214 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks.
- In 47.2% of his games this year (42 of 89), Arias has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (14.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 10.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 89), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Arias has an RBI in 15 of 89 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.
- In 24 of 89 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|41
|.188
|AVG
|.241
|.275
|OBP
|.303
|.286
|SLG
|.436
|7
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|6
|9
|RBI
|12
|52/16
|K/BB
|44/12
|2
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Angels have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.79).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (182 total, 1.3 per game).
- Canning (7-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 19th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.30, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .241 against him.
