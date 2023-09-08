Guardians vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 8
Friday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (65-76) and the Cleveland Guardians (67-74) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Angels taking home the win. Game time is at 9:38 PM ET on September 8.
The Guardians will give the nod to Logan Allen (6-7) versus the Angels and Griffin Canning (7-5).
Guardians vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Guardians Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Guardians have been favored just once and lost that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Guardians have won 34 out of the 62 games, or 54.8%, in which they've been favored.
- Cleveland has entered 48 games this season favored by -130 or more and is 24-24 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Guardians.
- Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 570 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.98).
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 3
|Rays
|L 6-2
|Xzavion Curry vs Taj Bradley
|September 4
|Twins
|L 20-6
|Lucas Giolito vs Pablo Lopez
|September 5
|Twins
|L 8-3
|Tanner Bibee vs Sonny Gray
|September 6
|Twins
|W 2-1
|Gavin Williams vs Joe Ryan
|September 7
|@ Angels
|L 3-2
|Cal Quantrill vs Jhonathan Diaz
|September 8
|@ Angels
|-
|Logan Allen vs Griffin Canning
|September 9
|@ Angels
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Tyler Anderson
|September 10
|@ Angels
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Reid Detmers
|September 11
|@ Giants
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs TBA
|September 12
|@ Giants
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Tristan Beck
|September 13
|@ Giants
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Kyle Harrison
