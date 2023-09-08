Friday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (65-76) and the Cleveland Guardians (67-74) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Angels taking home the win. Game time is at 9:38 PM ET on September 8.

The Guardians will give the nod to Logan Allen (6-7) versus the Angels and Griffin Canning (7-5).

Guardians vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

Guardians vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Guardians have been favored just once and lost that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Guardians have won 34 out of the 62 games, or 54.8%, in which they've been favored.

Cleveland has entered 48 games this season favored by -130 or more and is 24-24 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 570 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.98).

Guardians Schedule