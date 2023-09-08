Griffin Canning gets the nod on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels aiming to shut down Bo Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +115. The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -135 +115 8 -120 +100 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Guardians have been favored just once and lost that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won 54.8% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (34-28).

Cleveland has a 22-23 record (winning 48.9% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Guardians a 57.4% chance to win.

Cleveland has combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times this season for a 57-78-4 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have collected a 7-3-0 record ATS this season (covering 70% of the time).

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-36 31-38 27-23 40-51 47-44 20-30

