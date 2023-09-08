How to Watch the Guardians vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 8
Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels take the field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians are last in MLB action with 106 home runs.
- Cleveland has the second-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.378).
- The Guardians have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.248).
- Cleveland is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging four runs per game (570 total).
- The Guardians rank 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .310.
- The Guardians strike out 7.1 times per game to rank second in MLB.
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- Cleveland's 3.98 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.299).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Allen (6-7 with a 3.77 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 22nd of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Allen heads into this game with seven quality starts under his belt this year.
- Allen enters this game with 16 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/3/2023
|Rays
|L 6-2
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Taj Bradley
|9/4/2023
|Twins
|L 20-6
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Pablo Lopez
|9/5/2023
|Twins
|L 8-3
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Sonny Gray
|9/6/2023
|Twins
|W 2-1
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Joe Ryan
|9/7/2023
|Angels
|L 3-2
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Jhonathan Diaz
|9/8/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Griffin Canning
|9/9/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Tyler Anderson
|9/10/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Reid Detmers
|9/11/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|-
|9/12/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Tristan Beck
|9/13/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Kyle Harrison
