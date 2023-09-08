Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels take the field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are last in MLB action with 106 home runs.

Cleveland has the second-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.378).

The Guardians have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.248).

Cleveland is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging four runs per game (570 total).

The Guardians rank 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .310.

The Guardians strike out 7.1 times per game to rank second in MLB.

The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.

Cleveland's 3.98 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.299).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Allen (6-7 with a 3.77 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 22nd of the season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Allen heads into this game with seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Allen enters this game with 16 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Rays L 6-2 Home Xzavion Curry Taj Bradley 9/4/2023 Twins L 20-6 Home Lucas Giolito Pablo Lopez 9/5/2023 Twins L 8-3 Home Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray 9/6/2023 Twins W 2-1 Home Gavin Williams Joe Ryan 9/7/2023 Angels L 3-2 Away Cal Quantrill Jhonathan Diaz 9/8/2023 Angels - Away Logan Allen Griffin Canning 9/9/2023 Angels - Away Lucas Giolito Tyler Anderson 9/10/2023 Angels - Away Lucas Giolito Reid Detmers 9/11/2023 Giants - Away Tanner Bibee - 9/12/2023 Giants - Away Gavin Williams Tristan Beck 9/13/2023 Giants - Away Cal Quantrill Kyle Harrison

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.