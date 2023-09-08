When the Cleveland Guardians (67-74) and Los Angeles Angels (65-76) face off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday, September 8, Logan Allen will get the ball for the Guardians, while the Angels will send Griffin Canning to the mound. The game will start at 9:38 PM ET.

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Angels have +110 odds to win. The total for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (6-7, 3.77 ERA) vs Canning - LAA (7-5, 4.30 ERA)

Guardians vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Guardians and Angels game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Guardians (-130), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Guardians bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.69 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Steven Kwan hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 62 times this season and won 34, or 54.8%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Guardians have a 24-24 record (winning 50% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

In the last 10 games, the Guardians were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just one time, a game they lost.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Angels have been underdogs in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (41.2%) in those contests.

This year, the Angels have won 20 of 49 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Angels had a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Guardians vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Naylor 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+275) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+260) Ramón Laureano 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Gabriel Arias 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 2nd

