Kole Calhoun vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Kole Calhoun -- with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on September 8 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Kole Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is hitting .238 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
- Calhoun has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this season (17 of 27), with at least two hits six times (22.2%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (11.1%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Calhoun has an RBI in 10 of 27 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this year (40.7%), including one multi-run game.
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|11
|.207
|AVG
|.279
|.288
|OBP
|.380
|.345
|SLG
|.419
|4
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|12/5
|K/BB
|9/7
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Angels' 4.79 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (182 total, 1.3 per game).
- Canning (7-5) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.30 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.30 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .241 to opposing hitters.
