Kole Calhoun -- with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on September 8 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is hitting .238 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Calhoun has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this season (17 of 27), with at least two hits six times (22.2%).

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (11.1%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).

Calhoun has an RBI in 10 of 27 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 11 times this year (40.7%), including one multi-run game.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 11 .207 AVG .279 .288 OBP .380 .345 SLG .419 4 XBH 4 2 HR 1 7 RBI 9 12/5 K/BB 9/7 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings