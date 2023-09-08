On Friday, Steven Kwan (hitting .326 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Angels.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .373, fueled by 41 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 51st and he is 125th in slugging.

Kwan has gotten at least one hit in 69.3% of his games this year (95 of 137), with multiple hits 43 times (31.4%).

In five games this year, he has hit a home run (3.6%, and 0.8% of his trips to the plate).

Kwan has picked up an RBI in 24.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 66 of 137 games this year, and more than once 12 times.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 66 .248 AVG .295 .332 OBP .344 .337 SLG .410 19 XBH 22 2 HR 3 19 RBI 29 40/34 K/BB 26/22 10 SB 7

