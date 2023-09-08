Steven Kwan vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Friday, Steven Kwan (hitting .326 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Angels.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .373, fueled by 41 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 51st and he is 125th in slugging.
- Kwan has gotten at least one hit in 69.3% of his games this year (95 of 137), with multiple hits 43 times (31.4%).
- In five games this year, he has hit a home run (3.6%, and 0.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Kwan has picked up an RBI in 24.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 66 of 137 games this year, and more than once 12 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|66
|.248
|AVG
|.295
|.332
|OBP
|.344
|.337
|SLG
|.410
|19
|XBH
|22
|2
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|29
|40/34
|K/BB
|26/22
|10
|SB
|7
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (182 total, 1.3 per game).
- Canning (7-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 19th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.30, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .241 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.