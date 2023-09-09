Annie Park will hit the course at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio for the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship from September 7-9, looking to conquer the par-72, 6,515-yard course with $2,000,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to wager on Park at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +30000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Annie Park Insights

Park has finished below par on four occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day once in her last 14 rounds.

Park has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Park has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five events.

She has qualified for the weekend in two of her past five tournaments.

Park has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 45 -1 271 0 10 0 0 $119,926

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Park missed the cut when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

Measuring 6,515 yards, Kenwood Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,009 yards .

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Kenwood Country Club, the scoring average is slightly lower at -5 per tournament.

Park will take to the 6,515-yard course this week at Kenwood Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,525 yards during the past year.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Park's Last Time Out

Park shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the seventh percentile of the field.

Her 3.95-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic placed her in the 57th percentile.

Park shot better than just 31% of the field at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.68.

Park did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other competitors averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Park had one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

Park's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the tournament average of 5.5.

In that last tournament, Park's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.7).

Park finished the Portland Classic registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.6 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Park finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Park Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.