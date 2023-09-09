Brittany Altomare will compete at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at the par-72, 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club from September 7-9.

Brittany Altomare Insights

Altomare has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last 12 rounds.

Altomare has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In her past five tournaments, Altomare finished outside the top 20.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut once.

Altomare has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 51 +1 278 0 8 0 0 $59,501

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Altomare played this event was in 2022, and she failed to make the cut.

Kenwood Country Club will play at 6,515 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,009.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Kenwood Country Club, the scoring average is slightly lower at -5 per tournament.

The average course Altomare has played in the past year (6,539 yards) is 24 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,515).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Altomare's Last Time Out

Altomare was in the 90th percentile on par 3s at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.63 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was below average, putting her in the 29th percentile of the field.

Altomare was better than just 19% of the competitors at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.68.

Altomare fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other participants averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Altomare did not card a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

Altomare recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 5.5 on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

In that most recent competition, Altomare's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.7).

Altomare ended the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 4.6.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Altomare underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards

