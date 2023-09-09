Brittany Lincicome enters play in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club, with action from September 7-9.

Looking to place a bet on Lincicome at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Brittany Lincicome Insights

Over her last 12 rounds, Lincicome has shot below par five times, while also posting five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 12 rounds, Lincicome has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In her past five appearances, Lincicome has not finished in the top 20.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut once.

Lincicome finished 49th in her only finish over her last five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 47 -2 286 0 5 0 0 $80,101

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,009 yards, which is longer than the 6,515-yard length for this event.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Kenwood Country Club, the scoring average is slightly lower at -5 per tournament.

The average course Lincicome has played in the past year (6,552 yards) is 37 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,515).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Lincicome's Last Time Out

Lincicome finished in the 24th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of par.

She averaged 4.03 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Portland Classic, which placed her in the 41st percentile among all competitors.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, Lincicome shot better than 84% of the field (averaging 4.44 strokes).

Lincicome carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, worse than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Lincicome had two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.1).

Lincicome's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic were more than the field average (5.5).

At that last tournament, Lincicome's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 4.7).

Lincicome ended the Portland Classic outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Lincicome finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards
Lincicome Odds to Win: +30000

