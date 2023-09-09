The 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club from September 7-9 will feature Bronte Law as part of the field, as the golfers take on the par-72, 6,515-yard course, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a wager on Law at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to win the tournament this weekend.

Bronte Law Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Law has shot under par three times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded one of the five best scores in two of her last 16 rounds played.

Law has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In her past five appearances, Law's average finish has been 47th.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

Law hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five events, with an average finish of 47th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 53 +3 291 0 7 0 0 $80,810

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Law finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in her most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

The par-72 course measures 6,515 yards this week, which is 494 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Kenwood Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Law has played in the past year has been one yard longer than the 6,515 yards Kenwood Country Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Law's Last Time Out

Law finished in the 24th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of par.

Her 3.95-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic placed her in the 57th percentile.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, Law shot better than only 6% of the golfers (averaging 5.13 strokes).

Law did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other competitors averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Law did not record a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.1).

Law's three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the field average (5.5).

In that last tournament, Law had a bogey or worse on two of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.7).

Law ended the Portland Classic underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Law had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.9).

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Law Odds to Win: +50000

