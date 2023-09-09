The Cleveland Guardians and Cam Gallagher, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is batting .141 with six doubles and four walks.

Gallagher has recorded a hit in 15 of 47 games this year (31.9%), including three multi-hit games (6.4%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 47 games this season.

In five games this year (10.6%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this season (12.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Guardians Players vs the Angels

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 25 .107 AVG .167 .138 OBP .197 .125 SLG .236 1 XBH 5 0 HR 0 0 RBI 7 19/2 K/BB 22/2 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings