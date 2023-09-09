Cam Gallagher vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Cam Gallagher, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is batting .141 with six doubles and four walks.
- Gallagher has recorded a hit in 15 of 47 games this year (31.9%), including three multi-hit games (6.4%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 47 games this season.
- In five games this year (10.6%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this season (12.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.107
|AVG
|.167
|.138
|OBP
|.197
|.125
|SLG
|.236
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|7
|19/2
|K/BB
|22/2
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Angels have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.80).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 182 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Anderson (5-6 with a 5.55 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 24th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old has put together a 5.55 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
