The 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club from September 7-9 will feature Celine Herbin as part of the field, as the competitors take on the par-72, 6,515-yard course, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 on offer.

She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +30000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Celine Herbin Insights

Herbin has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds.

She has posted the best score of the day in one of her last 12 rounds.

Herbin has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In her past five events, Herbin finished outside the top 20.

She has qualified for the weekend in one of her past five appearances.

In her past five events, Herbin has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 46 +1 287 0 2 0 0 $18,252

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Herbin missed the cut when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 6,515 yards, 494 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -5.

Courses that Herbin has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,585 yards, 70 yards longer than the 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Herbin's Last Time Out

Herbin finished in the 26th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the CP Women’s Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

She averaged 4.25 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the CP Women’s Open, which placed her in the 39th percentile among all competitors.

Herbin was better than 34% of the competitors at the CP Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.82.

Herbin recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the CP Women’s Open, better than the field average of 1.1.

On the eight par-3s at the CP Women’s Open, Herbin carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (3.2).

Herbin's five birdies or better on par-4s at the CP Women’s Open were more than the field average of 3.0.

In that most recent tournament, Herbin's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.0).

Herbin ended the CP Women’s Open registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the CP Women’s Open, Herbin bettered the field's average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

+30000

