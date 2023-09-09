The 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club from September 7-9 will feature Dana Finkelstein in the field, as the golfers take on the par-72, 6,515-yard course, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 on offer.

Dana Finkelstein Insights

Finkelstein has finished below par three times and shot five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds.

She has yet to finish any of her last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 12 rounds, Finkelstein has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In her past five events, Finkelstein has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut once.

Finkelstein has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 47 -2 263 0 10 0 0 $89,949

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Finkelstein finished 47th when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,009 yards, which is longer than the 6,515-yard length for this tournament.

Golfers at Kenwood Country Club have averaged a score of -5 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Finkelstein has played in the past year has been 14 yards longer than the 6,515 yards Kenwood Country Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Finkelstein's Last Time Out

Finkelstein shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of par to finish in the 24th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic ranked in the 29th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

Finkelstein shot better than only 10% of the competitors at the Portland Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Finkelstein failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Finkelstein did not record a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.1).

Finkelstein's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the field average of 5.5.

In that last outing, Finkelstein's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.7).

Finkelstein finished the Portland Classic without recording a birdie on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.6 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Finkelstein finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Finkelstein Odds to Win: +50000

