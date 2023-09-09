Dani Holmqvist will compete at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club, taking place from September 7-9.

Looking to wager on Holmqvist at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dani Holmqvist Insights

Holmqvist has finished below par on seven occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score in three of her last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Holmqvist has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 12 rounds.

Holmqvist has finished in the top 20 in one of her past five tournaments.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut once.

Holmqvist has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 9 -6 246 0 2 1 1 $105,900

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Holmqvist finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in her most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 72 that's 6,515 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Kenwood Country Club has a recent scoring average of -5.

The average course Holmqvist has played in the past year has been 10 yards shorter than the 6,515 yards Kenwood Country Club will be at for this event.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Holmqvist's Last Time Out

Holmqvist was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, averaging 2.63 strokes to finish in the 90th percentile of the field.

Her 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was poor, putting her in the 22nd percentile of the field.

Holmqvist shot better than only 31% of the golfers at the Portland Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Holmqvist carded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other competitors averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Holmqvist did not card a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

Holmqvist recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 5.5 on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

In that most recent competition, Holmqvist's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.7).

Holmqvist ended the Portland Classic carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.6 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Holmqvist carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.9).

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Holmqvist Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.