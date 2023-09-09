Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Florida Atlantic vs. Ohio Game – Saturday, September 9
The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) will clash with the Ohio Bobcats (1-1) at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida. Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.
When and Where is Florida Atlantic vs. Ohio?
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Boca Raton, Florida
- Venue: FAU Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Ohio 32, Florida Atlantic 25
- The Owls have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.
- Ohio lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Bobcats have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Owls have an implied win probability of 63.6%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Ohio (+3.5)
- Ohio is winless against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (61.5)
- Florida Atlantic averages 42 points per game against Ohio's 20, amounting to 0.5 points over the contest's total of 61.5.
Splits Tables
Florida Atlantic
Ohio
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.5
|48.5
|Implied Total AVG
|26
|26
|ATS Record
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
