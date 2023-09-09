Frida Kinhult will be among those competing at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club from September 7-9.

Looking to wager on Kinhult at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to pick up the win this week.

Frida Kinhult Insights

Kinhult has finished below par six times and posted five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has registered a top-10 score once in her last 14 rounds.

Kinhult has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In her past five tournaments, Kinhult has had an average finish of 36th.

She has made the cut in two of her past five appearances.

Kinhult has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 36 -4 272 0 14 0 1 $182,125

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 6,515 yards this week, which is 494 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Kenwood Country Club has a recent scoring average of -5.

Kenwood Country Club is 6,515 yards, seven yards shorter than the average course Kinhult has played in the past year (6,522).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Kinhult's Last Time Out

Kinhult finished in the seventh percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

Her 3.80-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was strong, putting her in the 94th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, Kinhult shot better than just 6% of the competitors (averaging 5.13 strokes).

Kinhult carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other participants averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Kinhult had two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.1).

Kinhult's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the tournament average of 5.5.

In that last competition, Kinhult's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse one time (the field's average was worse, at 4.7).

Kinhult finished the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 4.6.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Kinhult had three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.9.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards

