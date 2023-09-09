Gabriel Arias vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
On Saturday, Gabriel Arias (hitting .282 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Angels.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Read More About This Game
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias has 13 doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks while batting .218.
- Arias has had a hit in 43 of 90 games this year (47.8%), including multiple hits 14 times (15.6%).
- Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (10.0%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16.7% of his games this season, Arias has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.7%.
- In 27.8% of his games this season (25 of 90), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|42
|.188
|AVG
|.246
|.275
|OBP
|.307
|.286
|SLG
|.442
|7
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|6
|9
|RBI
|12
|52/16
|K/BB
|44/12
|2
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Angels' 4.80 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (182 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Angels will send Anderson (5-6) to make his 24th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 5.55 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.55, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
