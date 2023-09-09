The Cleveland Guardians will look to Bo Naylor for continued offensive production when they take the field against Luis Rengifo and the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 106 home runs this season, the lowest total in baseball.

Cleveland has the third-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.379).

The Guardians have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.249).

Cleveland scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (576 total, 4.1 per game).

The Guardians are 24th in MLB with a .311 on-base percentage.

The Guardians strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-best average in baseball.

The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.

Cleveland's 3.97 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.297).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Lucas Giolito (7-12) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 29th start of the season. He's put together a 4.88 ERA in 156 2/3 innings pitched, with 168 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw three innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Giolito is looking to collect his 14th quality start of the year.

Giolito enters this game with 23 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In three of his 28 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Twins L 20-6 Home Lucas Giolito Pablo Lopez 9/5/2023 Twins L 8-3 Home Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray 9/6/2023 Twins W 2-1 Home Gavin Williams Joe Ryan 9/7/2023 Angels L 3-2 Away Cal Quantrill Jhonathan Diaz 9/8/2023 Angels W 6-3 Away Logan Allen Griffin Canning 9/9/2023 Angels - Away Lucas Giolito Tyler Anderson 9/10/2023 Angels - Away Tanner Bibee Kenny Rosenberg 9/11/2023 Giants - Away Gavin Williams Alex Cobb 9/12/2023 Giants - Away Cal Quantrill Tristan Beck 9/13/2023 Giants - Away Logan Allen Kyle Harrison 9/15/2023 Rangers - Home Lucas Giolito Jon Gray

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.