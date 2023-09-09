On Saturday, September 9, Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (68-74) visit Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Angels (65-77) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:07 PM ET.

The Angels have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Guardians (-120). The total for the game is set at 9 runs.

Guardians vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito - CLE (7-12, 4.88 ERA) vs Tyler Anderson - LAA (5-6, 5.55 ERA)

Guardians vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 35, or 55.6%, of those games.

The Guardians have a 31-28 record (winning 52.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times in the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Angels have been chosen as underdogs in 69 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (40.6%) in those games.

This season, the Angels have come away with a win 26 times in 61 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Angels had a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Steven Kwan 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Gabriel Arias 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+250) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+250) Ramón Laureano 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 2nd

