The Los Angeles Angels (65-77) are looking for Luis Rengifo to prolong a 14-game hitting streak versus the Cleveland Guardians (68-74), on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Guardians will give the nod to Lucas Giolito (7-12, 4.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Tyler Anderson (5-6, 5.55 ERA).

Guardians vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CLE (7-12, 4.88 ERA) vs Anderson - LAA (5-6, 5.55 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

Giolito (7-12) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw three innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up nine earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with an ERA of 4.88, a 2.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.315.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.

Giolito has 23 starts of five or more innings this season in 28 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 28 chances this season.

Lucas Giolito vs. Angels

The Angels rank 15th in MLB with a .249 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks eighth in the league (.431) and 202 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Angels in two games, and they have gone 10-for-45 with two triples, four home runs and seven RBI over 12 innings.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Anderson

Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his 24th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 5.55 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.55, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opposing batters have a .275 batting average against him.

Anderson has recorded six quality starts this season.

Anderson is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per start.

In two of his 25 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Tyler Anderson vs. Guardians

The opposing Guardians offense has the 28th-ranked slugging percentage (.379) and ranks last in home runs hit (106) in all of MLB. They have a collective .249 batting average, and are 16th in the league with 1202 total hits and 28th in MLB play scoring 576 runs.

In six innings over one appearance against the Guardians this season, Anderson has a 4.5 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP while his opponents are batting .273.

