Haru Nomura will hit the course at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio for the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship from September 7-9, aiming to conquer the par-72, 6,515-yard course with $2,000,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Nomura is currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to win the tournament this weekend.

Haru Nomura Insights

Nomura has finished under par twice and shot four rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds.

She hasn't finished any of her last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 12 rounds, Nomura has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Nomura has not finished in the top 20.

She has made the cut in one of her past five appearances.

Nomura has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 35 +2 253 0 2 0 1 $65,882

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Nomura last played this event in 2022, and she did not make the cut.

The par-72 course measures 6,515 yards this week, which is 494 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -5.

Courses that Nomura has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,519 yards, four yards longer than the 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Nomura's Last Time Out

Nomura finished in the 49th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes.

Her 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic ranked in the 13th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

Nomura was better than just 19% of the golfers at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.68.

Nomura carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, worse than the field average of 2.4.

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Nomura recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.1).

Nomura's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the field average (5.5).

At that most recent competition, Nomura posted a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.7).

Nomura finished the Portland Classic recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.6 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Nomura had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.9).

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Nomura Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

