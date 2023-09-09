The 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio will include Ilhee Lee in the field from September 7-9 as the golfers battle the par-72, 6,515-yard course, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 at stake.

Ilhee Lee Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Lee has finished below par on four occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her most recent 15 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 15 rounds, Lee has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In her past five appearances, Lee has had an average finish of 65th.

She has made the cut in two of her past five tournaments.

Lee hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five tournaments, with an average finish of 65th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 6 65 +2 290 0 2 0 0 $10,245

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Kenwood Country Club measures 6,515 yards for this tournament, 494 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Kenwood Country Club, the scoring average is slightly lower at -5 per tournament.

The average course Lee has played in the past year has been 50 yards shorter than the 6,515 yards Kenwood Country Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee finished in the 48th percentile on the 12 par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.17 strokes.

She averaged 4.24 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 29) at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, which placed her in the 58th percentile among all competitors.

On the 13 par-5 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Lee was better than 46% of the golfers (averaging 4.85 strokes).

Lee shot the same as the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

On the 12 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Lee recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.5).

Lee's four birdies or better on the 29 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational were more than the field average (2.7).

At that most recent outing, Lee's showing on the 29 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.2).

Lee ended the ISPS Handa World Invitational registering a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, equal to the field's average on the 13 par-5s.

On the 13 par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Lee fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Lee Odds to Win: +50000

