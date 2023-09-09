Jennifer Chang is part of the field from September 7-9 in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio, taking on a par-72, 6,515-yard course.

Looking to place a wager on Chang at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +25000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Jennifer Chang Insights

Chang has finished below par on six occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 15 rounds played.

She has not finished any of her last 15 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 15 rounds, Chang has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In her past five appearances, Chang has had an average finish of 49th.

She has made the cut in two of her past five events.

Chang hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five appearances, with an average finish of 49th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 41 -2 274 0 7 0 0 $77,897

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Chang finished 51st in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This course is set up to play at 6,515 yards, 494 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Kenwood Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Chang has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,508 yards, while Kenwood Country Club will be 6,515 yards this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Chang's Last Time Out

Chang finished in the 49th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes.

She finished in the 94th percentile on par 4s at the Portland Classic, averaging 3.80 strokes on those 20 holes.

Chang was better than only 2% of the competitors at the Portland Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Chang carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the field averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Chang did not have a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

Chang's five birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the tournament average (5.5).

At that most recent tournament, Chang's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse one time (the field's average was worse, at 4.7).

Chang finished the Portland Classic carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.6 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Chang fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Chang Odds to Win: +25000

