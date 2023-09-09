Jennifer Song will hit the course at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio for the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship from September 7-9, looking to conquer the par-72, 6,515-yard course with $2,000,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Jennifer Song Insights

Song has finished below par on four occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds played.

She has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 14 rounds.

Song has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 14 rounds.

In her past five events, Song has had an average finish of 55th.

She has made the cut in two of her past five tournaments.

Song has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 51 -1 271 0 10 0 0 $74,151

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Song did not make the cut in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Kenwood Country Club will play at 6,515 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,009.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -5.

Song will take to the 6,515-yard course this week at Kenwood Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,524 yards during the past year.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Song's Last Time Out

Song was in the 74th percentile on par 3s at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.20-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was below average, putting her in the eighth percentile of the field.

Song shot better than 48% of the competitors at the Portland Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Song shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Song did not have a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.1).

Song had fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 5.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

In that last outing, Song's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 4.7).

Song finished the Portland Classic carding a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.6 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, Song fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards

