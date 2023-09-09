On Saturday, Josh Naylor (.417 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a walk) against the Angels.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: BSW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is batting .308 with 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 27 walks.

Naylor has gotten a hit in 68 of 101 games this year (67.3%), with at least two hits on 35 occasions (34.7%).

In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (13.9%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

Naylor has picked up an RBI in 43.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 20.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 31.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.9%.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 51 .303 AVG .312 .338 OBP .362 .463 SLG .524 16 XBH 24 7 HR 8 32 RBI 52 31/12 K/BB 27/15 2 SB 5

Angels Pitching Rankings