The Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-1) meet at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Arkansas is totaling 379.0 yards per game offensively this season (73rd in the FBS), and is giving up 291.0 yards per game (52nd) on the other side of the ball. This season has been rough for Kent State on both sides of the ball, as it is averaging only 240.0 total yards per game (14th-worst) and surrendering 723.0 total yards per game (third-worst).

We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on SEC Network.

Kent State vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Kent State vs. Arkansas Key Statistics

Kent State Arkansas 240.0 (120th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.0 (83rd) 723.0 (125th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.0 (48th) 95.0 (106th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 105.0 (100th) 145.0 (112th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.0 (50th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (2nd)

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo has thrown for 145 yards (145.0 ypg) to lead Kent State, completing 38.7% of his passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 23 yards (23.0 ypg) on seven carries.

Gavin Garcia has rushed for 45 yards on 18 carries so far this year.

Chrishon McCray has hauled in 61 receiving yards on three catches to pace his squad so far this season.

Trell Harris has put up a 36-yard season so far. He's caught four passes on nine targets.

Justin Holmes has racked up 20 reciving yards (20.0 ypg) this season.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has thrown for 246 yards (246.0 ypg) to lead Arkansas, completing 78.3% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 11 rushing yards on five carries with one rushing touchdown.

Raheim Sanders has racked up 42 yards on 15 carries while finding the end zone two times.

AJ Green has racked up 22 yards on four attempts.

Jaedon Wilson has hauled in three catches for 83 yards (83.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Andrew Armstrong has caught five passes while averaging 78.0 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Isaac TeSlaa's three receptions are good enough for 66 yards and one touchdown.

